Masters at a glance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) A brief look at the third round of the Masters (all times EDT):

LEADING: Justin Rose (67) and Sergio Garcia (70) were at 6-under 210.

TRAILING: Rickie Fowler (71) was one shot behind, the closest he has ever been to the 54-hole lead in a major.

SPIETH SHOW: Jordan Spieth (68) was two shots back and will be in the penultimate group Sunday. It’s the first time in his four appearances that he has not played in the final group at the Masters.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Spieth hit a 5-iron off the pine straw and over the tributary of Rae’s Creek on the par-5 13th to 30 feet. He narrowly missed the eagle putt.

BREAK OF THE DAY: Garcia hit a 4-iron that dove into the trench short of the 13th green, but it landed just soft enough that it stayed on the bank and allowed him to chip up to 2 feet for birdie.

KEY STATISTIC: This is the fourth time Garcia has played in the final group at a major, and the first since the 2007 British Open at Carnoustie. Rose is playing in the final group at the Masters for the second time in three years.

NOTEWORTHY: No one has ever made a quadruple bogey and won the Masters. Spieth made a quadruple bogey in the opening round.

QUOTEWORTHY: ”I know that anything can happen.” – Spieth.

KEY TEE TIMES: Rose and Garcia, 2:45 p.m.; Fowler and Spieth, 2:35 p.m.

TELEVISION: Sunday, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS Sports.