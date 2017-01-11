Major Series of Putting Changed From March To October

The Major Series of Putting, which was expected to be played in March, has been pushed to October. Over 120 new qualifying events will be offered in the meantime, however.

The Major Series of Putting will be a huge putting tournament that will take place in Las Vegas this year. However, initially, the event would be played in March, the MSOP announced that they would push it to October.

Pushing it to October gives the event more time to evolve, and possibly become bigger than what it was supposed to be. In the meantime, however, there will be over 130 qualifying tournaments all over the country.

So, this gives you the chance to put your putting skills to the test. The local events will help give the MSOP more widespread attention, which show more interest in the sport of golf in general.

As I may have mentioned before, putting is arguably the most convenient and fun way to enjoy this great sport. Plus, anybody can give it a go, even if reading greens can be tough.

It’s harder for some to swing a driver and make a solid contact. However, a little help, any of us can sink a putt if we put the right amount of touch on it.

The convenience of it is that all you need is a putter and two balls. You don’t have to fear losing a ball either unless you hit a laser beam with your flat stick that rolls off the green.

The course that will be used for the MSOP’s championship in Vegas will be a Jack Nicklaus design and will be featured in a small stadium. This stadium will look stunning and will feature lights for some night golfing action.

The many qualifiers as mentioned have been added to States such as Arizona, Florida, California, Texas, and Nevada. So if you live in any of these warm weather States, and want to put your flat stick skills to the test, then here’s your chance to do so.

You can find out more information about the event at MSOP.com.

