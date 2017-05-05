Luke Donald throws out first pitch at Cubs game in Chicago

Luke Donald attended the Cubs-Phillies game at Wrigley field Thursday night and threw out the first pitch — and he didn't embarrass himself. The English-born 39-year-old told Golfweek that his experience playing cricket loosely translated to baseball. “(I) grew up playing cricket where you are supposed to bounce it,” he said.

Donald attended Northwestern University, so he's long had a connection to the Chicago area. He said the pressure of throwing out the first pitch ranked second only to playing in the Ryder Cup, but, as he did on so many victorious Ryder Cup squads, he came through in the clutch. His pitch was a little high in the strike zone, but nothing that would rank among the worst first-pitches of all time. Watch the full video below.

Luke Donald throws out first pitch at today's Chicago Cubs game. Donald, former Northwestern golfer, making an appearance for NCAA golf media day. #PGATour #NCAAgolf #collegegolf A post shared by Golfweek (@golfweekmag) on May 4, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

