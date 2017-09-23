Lindheim, Atkins share lead at Web.com Tour Finals event

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) Nicholas Lindheim shot a 2-under 68 on Saturday to move into a tie for the lead after the third round of the DAP Championship with Matt Atkins, who faltered with a double bogey on the 16th hole at the Web.com Tour Finals event.

Lindheim, who’s trying to regain his PGA Tour card after a disappointing rookie year, spent most of the day chasing Atkins at Canterbury Golf Club before birdies at 15 and 16. He bogeyed 17, but Atkins took two shots to escape a greenside bunker on the par-5 16th en route to a 7. He shot 69, and both were at 9-under 201.

The event is the third of four tournaments that determine 25 PGA Tour cards. The series features the top 75 players from the Web.com regular-season money list, Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings and non-members with enough money to place in the top 200 in the FedEx Cup had they been eligible.

Atkins has already earned a PGA Tour card by finishing in the top 25 on the regular-season Web.com money list. Those players are competing for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals.

Matt Harmon, Joel Dahmen, Chesson Hadley and Shawn Stefani were two shots back. Harmon made the biggest move with a 67, tied for the low round of the day at Canterbury, which was playing firm and fast with punishing rough.