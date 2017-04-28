Larrazabal takes 3-stroke lead at China Open after a 66

BEIJING (AP) Pablo Larrazabal fired a 6 under 66 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead halfway through the China Open.

Larrazabal, who started the second round one stroke off the lead, offset a lone bogey with five birdies and an eagle on the par-4 11th to finish at 14 under.

Dylan Frittelli had the lowest score of the round with a 63 and was tied for second at 11 under with overnight leader Alexander Levy, who shot a 70 in the second round.

Lee Soo-min was four shots off the pace in fourth place after a 65.

Thomas Detry (66) and George Coetzee (69) shared fifth spot.

Bernd Wiesberger, who won last week’s Shenzhen International, was in the large group tied for eighth at 7 under.