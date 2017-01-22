Langer wins at Hualalai after wind cuts tournament short

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) Bernhard Langer was declared the winner of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship after strong winds blowing across the Hualalai golf course halted play on Saturday.

”I know a lot of people are disappointed, but I’m not,” Langer said.

It was Langer’s 30th victory on the PGA Tour Champions, moving him into second place on the career list behind Hale Irwin, who has 45 wins on the senior circuit. Langer became the first person to win this event three times while celebrating his 33rd wedding anniversary with wife Vikki on Saturday.

Sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 had golf balls rolling off the greens in the tour’s first event of 2017. Only five golfers in the field of 47 finished their rounds, and the scoring average soared to 79.027.