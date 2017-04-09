Key hole at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) A look at the key hole Saturday in the third round of the Masters:

HOLE: 16.

YARDAGE: 170.

PAR: 3.

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.283.

RANK: 2.

KEY FACT: Charley Hoffman surrendered the lead he held most of the first three rounds when he dumped his tee shot in the pond, leading to a double bogey. That dropped the 40-year-old American behind four of the biggest names in golf, setting up a Sunday shootout that will have 2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler in the next-to-last group, with Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia in the final pairing.