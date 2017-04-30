Kevin Kisner’s hole-out sends Zurich Classic to Monday playoff

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Kevin Kisner chipped in for eagle on the 18th hole as darkness fell Sunday night at the Zurich Classic, lifting himself and teammate Scott Brown into a Monday playoff with Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith.

Kisner's chip-in — which skipped on a wet green, hit the pin and dropped in from nearly 95 feet — forced the 23-year-old Smith to make a 1 1/2-foot birdie putt.

Kisner and Brown shot a 12-under 60 in best-ball play, and Blixt and Smith had a 64 to finish at 27 under at the TPC Louisiana in the PGA Tour's first team event in 36 years.

Blixt, a Swede, and Smith, an Australian, haven't bogeyed a hole yet, and appeared to have the victory wrapped up before Kisner's chip-in, which whipped the die-hard crowd around the final green into a frenzy while Kisner waved both arms in celebration.

The round finished in barely playable darkness because of a more than six-hour delay cause by thunderstorms. Each player on the winning team will take home $1.02 million and earn 400 FedExCup points.

Kelly Kraft and Kevin Tway finished third at 23 under, and Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer were another stroke back.

This article originally appeared on