Kevin Kisner’s hole-out sends Zurich Classic to Monday playoff
AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Kevin Kisner chipped in for eagle on the 18th hole as darkness fell Sunday night at the Zurich Classic, lifting himself and teammate Scott Brown into a Monday playoff with Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith.
Kisner's chip-in — which skipped on a wet green, hit the pin and dropped in from nearly 95 feet — forced the 23-year-old Smith to make a 1 1/2-foot birdie putt.
Kisner and Brown shot a 12-under 60 in best-ball play, and Blixt and Smith had a 64 to finish at 27 under at the TPC Louisiana in the PGA Tour's first team event in 36 years.
Blixt, a Swede, and Smith, an Australian, haven't bogeyed a hole yet, and appeared to have the victory wrapped up before Kisner's chip-in, which whipped the die-hard crowd around the final green into a frenzy while Kisner waved both arms in celebration.
The round finished in barely playable darkness because of a more than six-hour delay cause by thunderstorms. Each player on the winning team will take home $1.02 million and earn 400 FedExCup points.
Kelly Kraft and Kevin Tway finished third at 23 under, and Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer were another stroke back.