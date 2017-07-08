Katherine Kirk takes LPGA Tour lead after career-best 63

ONEIDA, Wis. (AP) Katherine Kirk shot a career-best 9-under 63 to take a three-stroke lead in the weather-delayed second round of the inaugural Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

The 35-year-old Australian played the back nine in 7-under 29 on Friday at Thornberry Creek, the Oneida Nation-owned resort near Green Bay. Kirk eagled the par-5 13th and hit a hybrid to 4 feet on the 196-yard, par-3 17th for her final birdie of the day. She was 13 under through two rounds.

Kirk has two career victories, most recently in 2010. She finished her round before a 3 hour, 30-minute delay for lightning in the area.

Jaye Marie Green birdied eight of her final 12 holes to shoot 66 and was three shots back. Sandra Gal was also 10 under through 13 holes before play was suspended because of darkness.