Justin Thomas shot the lowest 72-hole score in PGA history in Hawaii

Justin Thomas came into the Sony Open having won the first 2017 event on the PGA Tour.

Thomas, 23, started out the tournament on Thursday by becoming the seventh — and youngest — player to shoot a 59 in a PGA tournament round.

On Sunday, he one-upped himself — capping a blistering run at Waialae with a final-round 65 for a PGA-record overall score of 253.

He needed to two-putt from 60 feet on the 18th hole to seal the deal. No problem.

@JustinThomas34 spends a few weeks in Hawaii, plays 8 rounds of golf and comes home with just over $2m. Winning at life. — Chris Kirby (@chriskirby4) January 16, 2017

The week's most memorable moment for the Thomas family … pic.twitter.com/KiaHCnYdKX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 16, 2017

Tommy Armour III held the previous record with a 254 at the 2003 Texas Open.

“It’s been an unbelievable week. Unforgettable,” Thomas said on his way to sign the historic scorecard, per AP. The win moves him to No. 8 in the world rankings and No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings.

Justin Thomas in the 2016-17 season:

T8

WIN🏆

T23

WIN🏆

WIN🏆 He's your #FedExCup leader. pic.twitter.com/Ud0tnRanro — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 16, 2017

Thomas also becomes just the third player to win three of his first five starts in a PGA season. He’s got good company there also, joining Johnny Miller (1974 and ’75) and Tiger Woods (2003, ’08 and ’13).

It wasn’t all perfect in Hawaii, though. Thomas’ phone took a hit.

Thanks everybody so much for the messages. My phone decided to delete every message I've gotten so sorry for not responding! Amazing 2 weeks — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) January 16, 2017

We’re guessing he’ll be OK with that.