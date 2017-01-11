Jordan Spieth Gets Shoe Deal; Changes Attitude for Future

Jordan Spieth has had a happy new year with Under Armour, which announced the Spieth One, a signature golf shoe debuting next week.

After the Sony Open, where Jordan Spieth is now, he will start a four-city tour where the shoe will be unveiled. It begins in Tokyo on January 17, continues to Seoul, South Korean on January 19, returns to the Americas in Los Angeles on February 13, concurrent with the Genesis Open, followed by Mexico City on February 28, just before the WGC-Mexico event.

“I’m going to be heading into Tokyo from here early next week to release my first shoe,” Spieth said to media at Sony. “It’s been a year in the making, a year or over a year in the making. Really excited about what it’s going to be.”

After those four cities, according to Spieth, there will be another announcement in London, but the date has not been specified.

“Really excited about Under Armour’s commitment to allowing me to kind of help make this with them and to spread it around the world,” he added. Jordan Spieth has often mentioned his love of travel. But as he has said repeatedly in the last two years, he has learned to schedule it a little better so he is not as tired at the end of the season or the beginning of the next.

“Playing two PGA Tour events here and then going back to the States with a couple weeks off coming up is going to be really nice,” he said, “and I feel like it’s really, really going to help me come middle of the summer.”

This week, however, he is focused on the Sony Open, which he and his caddie, Michael Greller, decided is a good course for him.

“I think it’s a bit of carving the ball both directions. I think the smaller, trickier greens are better for me. Requires a little bit more touch around the greens and certainly putting,” Spieth explained, adding that the Bermuda is trickier to read, but he likes that.

“We tend to putt well on those types of greens at Colonial, Hilton Head. These are the same style of green, and same style of golf courses,” he added. “We feel comfortable on those types where it’s not necessarily the longest, risk/reward, kind of figure out how you’re feeling, what kind of chances you want to take.”

He expects to be in positions at Waialae Country Club where he has to hit the ball around a tree or where the ball will release farther than he thought it would.

“Being forced to play different trajectories and ball flights, I think, plays into our hands,” he said. “Here it requires a lot greater ball flights, as well, off the tee. Tighter landing areas. You have to have smaller misses. I think that kind of plays into our favor.”

He said it is completely opposite the course at Kapalua where the SBS Tournament of Champions is held.

“There are a few holes that are tight. But for the most part, massive fairways, massive greens, and the way it played this year, was just kind of target practice with it being softer,” he explained adding that he expects Waialea to provide a bigger challenge on approach shots.

After having one bad round at Kapalua, which included a double and a triple bogey, he finished with a 65 where he had eight birdies. He was six shots back of the winner, Justin Thomas.

“We certainly had the firepower last week,” he said. “Just a couple tough breaks and then a couple bad swings. Certainly expected in the first week back. Unfortunately they cost me multiple shots, where last year, I probably got away with par.”

He said last week, he hit the ball well enough to win but heeded to make more putts.

“The longest putt I made was ten feet. So I didn’t do anything special there,” he added. “I mean, one really bad swing on 17 and really rushed that hole through to make triple instead of bogey. So I cost myself mentally a couple shots on that hole.”

Other bad swings, he attributed to rust after the layoff.

However, one on course goal he has for 2017 isn’t even about his score and the other is about victories.

“Honestly, I want to have a lot more fun. I want to smile more on the golf course. I want to just feel like I’m really enjoying the process of playing and living out my dream,” he admitted. “When things aren’t necessarily going as planned, just recognizing that’s going to be the case. Specifically, I want to win more than last year. You know, each year I want to win more than the year before.”

Jordan Spieth counted his Emirates Australian Open as a victory for this season.

“On the PGA Tour, I’d certainly like to grab a few wins this year and definitely have a chance and close out a major championship. That’s ultimately the goal, is to peak for those events,” he added.

Some of his adjustment will be attitude.

“I think there were certainly times where my fuse was a little too short,” he admitted about 2016. “Just here and there, complained a bit where it was unnecessary. Just when I’m talking to Michael.”

He said that never does any good.

“When you have time to think about the season, and think about the year and the next year, you kind of realize, hey, you know, pretty soon we’re going to have been on Tour 15 years. Why not really enjoy that?” he suggested. “Just keep making each year feel like — feel like it lasts a long time, and you have a lot of great times every single week and just enjoy the process.”

He knows doubles and triples are out there, but so are birdies and eagles.

“Doesn’t mean not be angry at bad rounds or bad holes, because that’s natural and that’s how you bounce back,” he summed up. “If you were okay with bogeys, then it would be harder to go on a birdie string right after. But it just means not taking it to that extra level and just, you know, recognizing what happened and then fix it.”

