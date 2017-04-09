Jordan Spieth continues to show a resilience unlike any other

AUGUSTA, Ga. — When you think about Jordan Spieth, resilience isn’t really the first word that comes to mind. He’s only 23 and has two major wins, nine total PGA Tour victories and was a weak putt and a Jason Day away from winning a Grand Slam when he was just 21.

But the biggest moments of his career have been defined by an ability to battle back. A year ago, Spieth ran into the 12th, and played the last 11 holes on Sunday in ’14 three-over. But his finishes show a man that sees Augusta National like most patrons see the merchandise tent: “Step back everyone, I’m about to take this place by storm!”

A day into the 2017 Masters, it looked like this would finally be the year that Spieth realized just how darn tough Augusta National can be.

On Thursday, Spieth made a nine on the par-5 15th. Nobody has ever made a nine and won a Masters, but that isn’t some groundbreaking stat. When you make quadruple-bogeys that is a good indication that the golf gods are probably not on your side, a “don’t worry champ, you’ll be back here next year” type of reminder.

Spieth crosses the Sarazen Bridge on the 15th hole. (Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

Spieth wouldn’t let that bother him. As much as he chatters and talks on the golf course, it’s a rarity that anything bothers him. He birdied the very next hole, shot an incredible second-round 69 in blustery conditions and came to Saturday knowing that the term “Moving Day” was speaking exactly to him.

Want to talk about mental toughness? Spieth had the same yardage and same club he clunked in the water on Thursday late in his third round on the 15th, and nearly holed it for an eagle.

Resilience. Recovery. That’s what Spieth has done in every big moment of his career. He did it on his way to his first-ever Masters victory, making a double-bogey on the 17th hole on Saturday and missing the green long on 18, only to hit one of the most deft chips you will ever see from behind that green to give himself a shot at par and avoid dropping three shots late on Saturday. He made the par and didn’t let a hiccup at 17 bother him in the least.

Two months later, Spieth would come to the par-3 17th at Chambers Bay after the biggest fist-pump of his career on the 16th only to make a sloppy, sloppy double-bogey on the par-3. That looked like it would be curtains for two majors in a row for Spieth, but he hit the 18th fairway, hit a booming three-wood on the back shelf and two-putted for birdie, just enough to win his first U.S. Open and his second major in a row.

He showed more of the same a year ago. A seven on the par-3 12th dropped Spieth down the leaderboard and looked like it would doom his chances, but a birdie on 13, 15 and nearly one on 16 gave the young man a real shot at a comeback win.

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

“It’s hard to be more resilient than we were last year after 12,” Spieth said on Saturday. “That was by far the most resilient I’ve ever been on a golf course in my life.”

It was also a good thing for Spieth that this was the year he had holes. A whole bunch of holes. He didn’t have to worry about rushing to get all those shots back, and could simply focus on the second round first and foremost and get things going before the weekend.

“[Friday’s] round was huge, and it was bigger than [Saturday’s] in my opinion,” Spieth said. “I went to bed with my heart pumping [Friday] night than I probably will tonight, because I already knew, I already knew I had a chance and we did what we needed to do.”

Spieth somehow finds a way to give himself a chance when nobody else in the field would muster up the internal fortitude. Players with more impressive careers to this point and more majors on the mantel fall apart about doubles and triples and definitely quadruples. But not the 23-year-old.

Spieth hits from the fairway on the 17th at Augusta. (Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

He played the next 39 holes at 8-under par, putting himself just two shots back on an impressive leaderboard — but not one full of players that get to change their shoes on Sunday morning in the Champions locker room.

He may win on Sunday, he may not, but Spieth has proved once again that when bad things happen to him on the golf course, his focus sharpens, his mind narrows and that fire in his belly grows and expands.

Even if Spieth isn’t standing in Butler Cabin changing positions with Danny Willett late Sunday evening, he has proved to us — and more importantly, to himself — that his mental game is the best in golf. Frankly, the rest of the PGA Tour isn’t even close.