Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer watched the draft with the Saints

Being a PGA Tour player comes with many perks. For Ryan Palmer and Jordan Spieth, you can add getting an insider's look at the NFL draft to the list. In town for the 2017 Zurich Classic, the pair spent the first round of the draft with the New Orleans Saints, according to the Golf Channel.

“When they had their time to pick, it was one of the longest five minutes I’ve ever experienced. The phone calls coming in, the deals trying to be made, listening to Coach [Sean] Payton talk to his scouts and what they really wanted to do,” Palmer said of the experience. “I’ve always wondered how it worked, and it’s funny, if you’re seen the movie ‘Draft Day,’ it’s pretty close to that.”



