WATCH: John Daly’s victory celebration was exactly what you would expect from John Daly

John Daly is a winner again, and he celebrated like it.

Daly won the PGA Tour Champions' Insperity Invitational on Sunday in Texas, and it was the 51-year-old's first victory since the PGA Tour's 2004 Buick.

Daly struggled closing — he bogeyed the final three holes — but he still edged Kenny Perry and Tommy Armour III by one. Afterward, Daly was greeted by his fiancee, Anna Cladakis, and fellow pros who showered him in champagne. Check out the video below.



A big win for Big John.@PGA_JohnDaly wins the @InsperityInvtnl for his first victory on PGA TOUR Champions. pic.twitter.com/bxTbhQQuTn— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) May 7, 2017

