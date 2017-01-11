Jim Furyk to captain Ryder Cup team in 2018

Two-time Ryder Cup winner Jim Furyk will serve as the captain of Team USA’s Ryder Cup team for the 2018 event in France.

Incredibly honored to be the 2018 @RyderCupUSA Captain. Really looking forward to the next two years and the journey to Paris! #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/khlVZzxpA5 — Jim Furyk (@jimfuryk) January 11, 2017

Furyk made nine consecutive Ryder Cup teams as a player from 1997 to 2014, and scored the 12th-most points in team history. Furyk acted as a vice captain for the United States’ victorious 2016 team alongside Tom Lehman, Steve Stricker, Tiger Woods and Bubba Watson.

Thomas Bjorn will captain the European team. The Ryder Cup will be held in France for the first time ever, at Le Golf National in Paris.

Congrats @JimFuryk!! Time for me to make that team!! https://t.co/VVpIJfwYoT — Rickie Fowler (@RickieFowler) January 11, 2017

Congrats, @jimfuryk. I'm going to try incredibly hard to make @RyderCupUSA in 2018! — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) January 11, 2017