Jason Day announces that he’s signed with Nike

Nike decided to get out of the golf equipment business in 2016 – leaving its star athletes like Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods to find new clubs and balls – but the company is still making golf apparel, and it kicked off the new year by landing the No. 1 golfer in the world.

.@JDayGolf didn’t reach No. 1 alone. He didn’t do it by flying south for winter, either. Watch #NikeGolfClub’s newest Ace show his cards. pic.twitter.com/VWBbQYJs7T — Nike Golf (@nikegolf) January 1, 2017

Jason Day, who played TaylorMade clubs and wore adidas clothing in 2016, revealed Sunday that he’s now a Nike athlete.

Don't make a New Years resolution. #Justdoit @nike @swingoilofficial @lexususa @rolex @taylormadegolf @netjets A photo posted by Jason Day (@jasondayofficial) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:00pm PST