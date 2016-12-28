Jack Nicklaus’ advice for Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy climbed back to second in the world rankings with a phenomenal stretch of results to end his season on the PGA Tour in 2016, winning two playoff events in a month to capture the $10 million FedEx Cup. While there are still plenty of tournaments left until the first major of the year, McIlroy will be one of the favorites at Augusta – and it’s been reported that he and fiancee Erica Stoll will be married shortly after the tournament.

In a conversation with BBC’s Iain Carter, Jack Nicklaus warned that McIlroy have to learn how to transition to married life. But the Golden Bear believes the 27-year-old has the potential to be the best ever if he’s willing to put in the work required.

Via BBC:

“He has won and played on his talent to this point. If he wishes to dominate and go forward then he’s got to improve. He has to work hard, he’s got to focus on what he is trying to do and it is up to him. Certainly he has all the tools to be able to do it… it is just whether he has the desire and the willingness to give up some other things.

Whether he wants to be the greatest player to have played the game, that’s his determination and it’s his decision whether he wants to make that effort to try to do that…. It’s just management of time. When you are young and single and just one dimensional you pretty much can do things at your leisure.

“Once you start getting married, having a family, other business interests, then you’ve got to learn how to manage your time and use it efficiently. He’ll learn that.”