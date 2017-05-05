PODCAST: Inside the ‘lavish’ lifestyle of LPGA pro Danielle Kang

When I told Jane Park that I was going to tape a podcast with her colleague Danielle Kang, she cooed,”Ooooh, she has such a glamorous life.” Hanging out at Sherwood Country Club with the Gretzky and (Caitlyn) Jenner clans is part of that mystique, and the stylish Kang, 24, enjoys a high-profile on social media as Michelle Wie’s accomplice for various hijinks.

But the road to the LPGA has not been without its challenges for the two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champ. In November 2013, at the end of Kang’s sophomore year on tour, her father K.S. died after a battle with cancer. Her eyes got a little misty when we discussed her dad but Kang has a toughness that belies her lovely exterior, not surprising for a onetime martial arts prodigy. Our conversation touched on that, too, and much more.

Subscribe to the GOLF.com Podcast on iTunes or on SoundCloud. The conversation includes the following topics:

Living in Las Vegas — 4:00

Getting through struggles — 6:40

Why golf is the family game — 14:08

Her successful amateur career — 24:40

Her relationship with Michelle Wie — 33:45

Why she has a love-hate relationship with golf — 35:47

