If you say ‘Sorry,’ pay up: Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer’s motivation at Zurich

Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer's back nine run may have had a little extra motivation behind it: don't apologize if you don't want to empty your pockets.

Spieth and Palmer were eight shots off the lead with six holes remaining in Round 2 at the Zurich Classic, when something clicked and the Texan pair began to turn it around. Spieth's 24-foot putt for birdie on the par-4 4th ignited something in the pair, who went on to make four more birdies and finish three shots off leaders Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith.

“The hole looked so small,” Spieth said. “It was burning right edge, left edge, short, long…Finally, that one goes in, and we were walking to 5 saying, 'All right, the lid is off.'”

If the lid was off, their pockets were also stuffed. Following the round, Spieth explained that one of the things that was working for the pair was not apologizing to each other for missed opportunities.

“You can't say 'I'm sorry,' or 'My bad,' or you have to pay the other,” Spieth said as Palmer chuckled beside him.

No word on where the cashing out stands, but it seems like a strategy that's working in their favor.

