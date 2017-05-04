Ian Poulter is ‘happy to block any negative comments’ on Twitter

Social media has come under fire from some members of the golf world this week — and today you can add Ian Poulter to the list.

Using the hashtag #BlockTheSadLowLifeIndividuals, Poulter took to Twitter to describe his love/hate relationship with the medium.

“On a good note, I love sending great videos and pictures for you guys to see,” Poulter said, hat-tipping his tendency to be open and honest with his followers. “The sad part about social media is when people take objection to what you post.”

The 12-time European Tour champion knows a thing or two about taking heat on the Internet, but it appears he's no longer willing to deal with the immense blowback that comes with that disagreement.

“If you don't like what I post, PLEASE UNFOLLOW and go follow someone else,” Poulter said. “I'm extremely happy to block any negative comments.”

Poulter has 2.3 million followers on Twitter, and is one of the most followed golfers on Tour.



