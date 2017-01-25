How to watch Tiger Woods’ first round Thursday

Tiger Woods will tee it up in his first PGA Tour event of 2017 on Tuesday, kicking off a busy month for the former World No. 1 that will see him play four tournaments by the end of February.

Woods returns to Torrey Pines Golf Club, a place he’s won eight events at over the years, including his last major championship in 2008. He’s also been placed in one of the most must-watch groups you’ll see all year on the PGA Tour, alongside Jason Day and Dustin Johnson.

Tiger will tee off at 10:40 a.m. local time (1:40 p.m. ET) Thursday. Televised coverage will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on The Golf Channel, meaning viewers will miss the early portion of Tiger’s round (although highlights will likely be shown on the pre-game show beginning at 2:30 p.m.) As always, to follow Woods when he’s not on TV, it’s best to monitor @GCTigerTracker.

Woods announced Wednesday that he’s gradually making the transition to using TaylorMade clubs, though he’ll still have his Nike irons, wedges and his trusty Scotty Cameron putter in the bag this week.