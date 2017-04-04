Here’s what Danny Willett has on the menu for his Masters champions dinner

The Masters is set to get underway in Augusta this week, which means that golf’s most prestigious jacket is ready be handed out.

But before that can happen there’s still some business to sort out, the first of which is the Masters Club champions dinner. The event honors the previous year’s champion, who gets to select the food and drink for the function.

Since Danny Willett came away with the victory in 2016, he’s the man behind the menu this year.

Champions dinner by Yorkshire 🥂🍴 pic.twitter.com/H2uMSE2sZR — Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) April 4, 2017

Willett went with mini cottage pies, a Sunday roast, followed by apple crumble for dessert. Coffee and tea are also on the menu, as are a couple of fine wine selections.

It’s not exactly the most exciting selection of items from Willett, but it sounds like a solid, hearty dinner that will do just fine to set up the rest of the week.