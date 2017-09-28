Henderson, Ewart Shadoff share lead at New Zealand Open

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) Canadian Brooke Henderson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England shot 7-under 65 on Thursday to share the lead in the LPGA Tour’s New Zealand Women’s Open, leaving home star Lydia Ko five strokes back.

The pair led by one stroke over Amy Boulden of Wales and Belen Mozo of Spain, with American Brittany Lincicome and Beatriz Recari of Spain another stroke back after 67s.

Henderson and Ewart Shadoff both took advantage of easier morning conditions before the winds picked up on the newly-established Windross Farm course east of Auckland.

Ewart Shadoff said ”going out there I knew I had to take advantage of the good conditions. I putted well today. I think the greens are great … they are running really true.”