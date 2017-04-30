Hara Nomura outlasts Cristie Kerr in marathon playoff to win in Texas

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Hara Nomura outlasted Cristie Kerr with a two-putt birdie on the sixth playoff hole to win the windy Volunteers of America Texas Shootout for her third LPGA Tour victory.

Nomura, the 24-year-old from Japan who lives in Hawaii, also birdied the par-5 18th hole at the end of regulation to force the playoff after giving up the lead for the first time with a double bogey at No. 17.

Kerr and Nomura finished regulation at 3-under 281 at Las Colinas Country Club, then played the 518-yard 18th six more times.

Kerr was trying to win consecutive tournaments. The 39-year-old American won in Hawaii two weeks ago, her 19th career victory coming nearly five months after knee surgery.

Nomura shot a 5-over 76. Kerr made the only birdie all day at the par-3 17th, and was leading by a stroke when she tapped in a par putt on 18 for a 74. Jessica Korda (73) was third at 1 under.

