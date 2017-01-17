Golf Superstars Hit the Turntables at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

To kick off the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Rickie Fowler, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter and Dustin Johnson took lessons former BBC Radio 1 and broadcaster Reggie Yates.

The DJ “masterclass” is part of HSBC’s “Anyone’s Game” campaign which is looking to attract a younger – different – audience to the sport through interactive fan engagement and combining various passion points with the sport.

Said HSBC Global Head of Sponsorship and Events Giles Morgan: “Through our global golf sponsorship portfolio, we are committed to making golf a more entertaining and accessible sport for a new, younger audience. With change and Olympic momentum in the air, we have a great opportunity to crank up the volume – which is exactly what we’re planning to do this week.”

