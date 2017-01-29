Golf Capsules

SAN DIEGO (AP) Patrick Rodgers had a clean scorecard to match a picture-perfect Saturday at Torrey Pines and shot a 5-under 67 to share the lead with defending champion Brandt Snedeker in the Farmers Insurance Open.

Snedeker, trying to become only the fourth player to win back-to-back at Torrey Pines, didn’t get much out of his round of 70. His three birdies were all inside 6 feet, and the longest putt he made was for par.

Even so, being tied for the lead is a better spot than his last two victories. He rallied from seven shots behind in 2012 and won in a playoff against Kyle Stanley, who made triple bogey on the final hole. Last year, he made the cut on the number and was six shots behind going into the final round.

Snedeker and Rodgers were at 9-under 207, and 15 players were within three shots of the lead.

Rodgers is the latest player from the high school class of `11 with a chance to shine, an athletic and powerful player who has been patiently waiting his turn. He picked up a little extra motivation from watching one of his best friends, former roommate Justin Thomas, sweep the Hawaii swing. Before Thomas, it was Jordan Spieth who picking up big trophies at an alarming rate.

Also in range of a victory Sunday are two others from that class of 2011. C.T. Pan of Taiwan, who played at Washington, birdied three of his last five holes for a 69 and was one shot behind. Ollie Schniederjans struggled on the back nine but still managed a 71 and was two shots behind.

Also in the mix was Pat Perez, who grew up at Torrey Pines and whose father, Mike, is the starter on the first tee. Perez shot a 67 and goes into the final round just two shots behind.

Not to be forgotten was Phil Mickelson, who played on the opposite end of the course as the leaders and shot 68 to get within four shots. Mickelson is a three-time winner of the tournament.

Justin Rose, who started the third round with a one-shot lead, fell behind on the second hole and never caught up. He shot 73 and was in the large group at 7-under 209.

PURE SILK BAHAMAS CLASSIC

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) – Stacy Lewis had two back-nine eagles Saturday in the LPGA Tour’s season-opening Pure Silk Bahamas Classic to again put herself in position to end a long winless streak.

Lewis shot a 10-under 63 at Ocean Club to match Lexi Thompson atop the leaderboard at 23-under 196, one off the tour 54-hole record for relation to par set by Annika Sorenstam in the 2003 Mizuno Classic.

Lewis was second in the event in 2014 and tied for second last year, one of her 11 runner-up finishes since her last victory in June 2014. She has 11 tour victories, including two majors.

Lewis holed out from the fairway for eagle on the par-5 11th, birdied the next two, and dropped a stroke on the par-4 14th. She birdied the par-3 17th and made a 12-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th. She had four birdies on the front nine.

Thompson followed her tournament-record 61 on Friday with a 66.

Gerina Piller was a stroke back, birdieing the final two holes for her second straight 65. Brittany Lincicome, the leader after each of the first two round, had a 69 fall two shots behind.

QATAR MASTERS

DOHA, Qatar (AP) – South Korea’s Jeunghun Wang broke out of a crowded pack with a 7-under 65 to take a three-stroke lead in the Qatar Masters.

The 21-year-old Wang had a 15-under 201 total at Doha Golf Club. Spain’s Nacho Elvira and South African Jaco van Zyl each shot 68 to reach 12 under.