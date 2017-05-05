Fred Funk’s luxurious Ponte Vedra Beach home listed for $6.1 million

A real PLAYERS home is now on the market.

Fred Funk’s luxurious Ponte Vedra Beach house can be yours for a listed price of $6.1 million. The 7-bedroom estate is located on the Intracoastal Waterway inland from the ocean, but is a sprawling 9,500 sq. ft. home on two acres of land.

It was built in 2005, includes six full and two half bathrooms, a large pool and a personal putting green. The house features a home theater and three stall garage. It also offers a boat slip at a marina nearby.

You can find 30 photos of the listing here, but you’re best off listening to Funk’s wife Sharon explain the design and inspiration behind the home in the video below.

