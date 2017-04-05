Final Masters practice at Augusta National suspended due to storms

The final afternoon of practice before the start of the Masters tournament at Augusta National was cut short due to storms on Wednesday.

Play has been suspended due to inclement weather. — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2017

This was the second time the course has been shut down this week due to weather — Augusta National also was forced to close on Monday due to heavy rains.

Tornado warnings in Georgia and neighboring South Carolina have been issued as a line of dangerous storms swept across the Deep South.

The forecast is more promising through the rest of the week, though high winds Thursday and Friday could make the playing conditions challenging. Sunny weather, with highs in the 70s, is expected for the final two rounds Saturday and Sunday.

