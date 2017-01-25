Fantasy Golf: DraftKings PGA Farmers Insurance Open:

This week’s DraftKings PGA event will take us to Torrey Pines, in San Diego, California. Players will be faced with tackling both the North, and South courses at Torrey Pines, this week. The North course was known to be the easier of the two, however with recent course renovations, the north course will play more difficult that normal.

Given the length of both of these courses, golfers that can hit the long ball should be weighted more heavily. It’s not to say that accurate ball strikers can’t perform well, but strokes gain tee to green should be greatly considered. As always, I’ll be looking at metrics such as GIR, driving distance, adjusted round score, and birdie scoring.

This will be the first tournament of the year without any NFL games, and should hopefully draw in some inexperienced players. Not only will newer players be looking to play due to a lack of NFL, but this will be Tiger’s first event of the year. That being said, we’ll look to capitalize on all of the “fish food” that’s in play this week.

Top Tier – $11,400 – $9,000

Overall, I’m not in love with the elite tier of players this week. I think Dustin Johnson is the best play on the board. That being said, I think his ownership will coincide with this statement and I’ll be looking to pivot to Day and Matsuyama.

Jason Day – $11,400

This course sets up perfectly for Day, and his course history backs that up. Even with the missed cut last year, Day has a win, a second place finish, and a 9th place finish here. I’ll be using Day in tournaments, expecting his ownership is less than D.J.’s.

Hideki Matsuyama – $11,200

I wish Matsuyama was priced below the top guys, but nevertheless, his current form is tough to argue with. I don’t think this course fit is the best for him, but with a sub-par showing at the Sony Open, I think Matsuyama could see some depressed ownership.

Others players to have exposure to: Jimmy Walker ($9400), Jon Rahm ($9200)

Mid Tier – $9000 – $7000

Charles Howell III – $7300

Charles Howell checks all the boxes this week. He has tremendous course history, is playing great, has distance, and is one of the safe plays this week for cash games. I expect Howell to be one of the highest owned players on the slate.

Hudson Swafford – $7500

Hudson Swafford is simply under priced at $7500. He’s another golfer that is a no brainier in cash games, given his cut making ability. Coming off of his win at the Sony Open, expect Swafford to be highly owned.

Brendan Steele – $8000

Brendan Steele falls into an interesting price range, where users may elect to spend down on some of the golfers previously mentioned, or spend up for the likes of Molinari, Holmes, or Grillo. I’ll be hoping that Steele can slide under the radar and avoid some ownership. Steele has strung together two 6th place finishes in his last two events, and has a favorable course fit.

Other players to have exposure to: Gary Woodland ($8600), J.B. Holmes ($8200), Francesco Molinari ($8100), Tony Finau ($7700), Luke List ($7200)

Bottom Tier – $7000 – $6000

Martin Laird – $6500

Martin Laird checks every box for Torrey Pines. He has great current form, top ten course history, and plays long par 3’s well.

Scott Stallings – $6800

Scott Stallings will be your cheap course history pick this week. Stallings won this event back in 2014, and finished 2nd, in 2015. His performance of late has been somewhat rocky, but if he can use his length and familiarity with the course, he could return value.

Other players to have exposure to: Lucas Glover ($6700), Brian Harman ($6700), Adam Hadwin ($6200), Kyle Stanley ($6000)

Good luck!

Want your voice heard? Join the Fantasy CPR team!

Best of luck in your Fantasy Golf contests and stay tuned to Fantasy CPR for all your Draft

This article originally appeared on