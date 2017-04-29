Eye infection knocks No. 1 Lydia Ko from LPGA event in Texas

IRVING, Texas (AP) Lydia Ko has withdrawn from the LPGA tournament in Texas because of an eye infection and could lose the No. 1 ranking she has held for 79 straight weeks.

Ko was 1-over after the first two days and pulled out before Saturday’s third round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout.

Her agent said in a statement that Ko has a swollen eye from an infection, likely caused by allergies that have been bothering her all week. A doctor advised Ko not to wear contact lenses until she got better.

Ko could be overtaken in the Rolex Rankings by No. 2 So Yeon Ryu or No. 3 Ariya Jutanugarn.

Ryu becomes No. 1 if she finishes first or second. Jutanguran started the second round a stroke behind leader Haru Nomura and becomes No. 1 if she wins.