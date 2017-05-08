Donald Trump congratulates John Daly on Twitter: He ‘never gave up’

John Daly had to wait more than a decade to get another victory in professional golf, but it was worth the wait. Despite finishing with bogeys on the final three holes, Daly still won the Insperity Invitational by one on Sunday at The Woodlands.

“It wasn't pretty at the end,” Daly said. “But I got it done and that's all that matters.”

A fan favorite ever since he stormed onto the scene by winning the 1991 PGA Championship out of nowhere, Daly has a huge fan base. One of those fans is even the president of the United States. Donald Trump tweeted to congratulate Daly on Monday morning.



Congratulations to @PGA_JohnDaly on his big win yesterday. John is a great guy who never gave up – and now a winner again!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

