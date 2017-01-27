Denver Golf Expo: Swing into Spring with Value

Denver Golf Expo returns to the Denver Mart, February 10-12, 2017 with an emphasis on more value for attendees.

Don’t let the weather or your budget take the fun out of your golf game. Rain or snow, and no matter your budget; get started on your swing. Attend the Denver Golf Expo, and save some green with the best deals of the season.

Mark Cramer, President of the Denver Golf Expo, says, “As one of the top consumer golf expos in the country, we appreciate the strong support by the Colorado Section of the PGA, Colorado Golf Association, the Colorado Junior Golf Association, and the Colorado Women’s Golf Association. Each year, our goal is to add more value for those attending. We continue to include all the best deals from past Expos, and from the moment you walk into the Denver Mart, your admission includes many complimentary golf-themed items, lessons, discounts and more.”

Discounted and free golf-themed goods are included in your Denver Golf Expo admission.

Are you ready for over 100 exhibits and displays and more than 12,000 attendees? This interactive 3-day event continues to be THE golf-themed outing to attend every February. With your admission, FREE and discounted golf-themed goods are awaiting you, including:

New Club-Wedge or Hybrid or both

Golf Digest subscription included in your admission

Discounted golf for each attendee

Daily FREE seminars and demonstrations

Attend a free seminar; get a lesson. Better Golf Starts here!

Tune Up with a Colorado PGA pro

Junior Golf Central, where it’s all about the kids

Exclusive show-only deals on golf rounds, green fees, equipment, golf vacations, apparel, including MORE merchandise available at the new Pro Shop Row.

MORE merchandise available at the new Pro Shop Row

FREE Demo Days 2017 model clubs direct from PGA Show, thanks to Lenny’s Golf

Parking is still free with shuttle buses available during the Expo show hours.

Admission prices are reasonable: Adults $13, Seniors $11, Military/Vets w/ID $11; Kids (16 & under) $3.

Save time and pre-purchase Denver Golf Expo tickets.

Save the date for the 2017 Denver Golf Expo, Friday-Sunday, February 10-12. For more information, go to DenverGolfExpo.com to pre-purchase tickets online. Or purchase in person at King Soopers.

