Cody Gribble Ready for Breakout PGA Tour Season in 2017

With his first full season just ahead of him, Cody Gribble is ready for a breakout season on the PGA Tour.

Last week, I provided my pick of a golfer ready for a bounce back year. Today, I want to look into a PGA Tour rookie who is ready for a breakout season.

Cody Gribble, a Dallas, Texas native has spent years on the Web.com Tour, grinding and just waiting to cash in on an opportunity to get his PGA Tour card. This year, he finally broke through and earned his card with a top finish in the Web.com Tour finals.

Gribble has finally made it to the PGA Tour after graduating from the University to Texas in 2013. He’ll now be competing against a new opponent, Jordan Spieth, who was a teammate of his when they won the 2012 NCAA golf national championship.

With the 2016-17 PGA Tour season already underway, Gribble was already out competing in some of the PGA Tour events in October and November and he fared quite well. He played in five events already and managed to make the cut in four of those events. Moreover, he finished in the top-25 in three of them including a tournament win.

Gribble captured his first PGA Tour win at the Sanderson Farms Championship with a 20-under tournament score and a four stroke victory margin. His best finish beyond that came at the 2016-17 PGA Tour opener, the Safeway Open when he finished in a tie for eighth.

Although he may already have made his presence known on the PGA Tour, the real test for Cody Gribble will come when the season starts back up again in the 2017 calendar year.

Gribble will have an opportunity to compete in some majors as well as other big tournaments throughout the year. Additionally, he will be out trying to rack up FedEx Cup points in the hope that come the FedEx Cup playoffs he will have a shot at the season finale title.

A full PGA Tour season can be a real grind but for Gribble he’s proven he’s ready to make his case to be the season’s breakout player.

Do you think Cody Gribble can impress in 2017? Let us know in the comments below!

