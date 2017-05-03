Clemson coach Dabo Swinney the latest to endure exploding ball prank

The exploding golf ball is one of the oldest tricks in the game, but that doesn’t make it any less funny when the prank is executed perfectly, especially if it’s caught on camera.

The most recent version of the prank came at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge, where national champion coach Dabo Swinney (from the Clemson Tigers) teed it up this week. You know the drill here, and from the sounds of the video, Swinney did, too. It happened on a long drive competition hole, so it's easy to understand why he swung as hard as he could.

Check out the funny video below. It might be time to continue branching out with the exploding golf ball, like what Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky pulled off recently announcing the gender of their next baby.



.@ClemsonFB's Dabo Swinney gets pranked at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge…#CFAPBGolf pic.twitter.com/6c9R3cj1Cf— ChickfilA Peach Bowl (@CFAPeachBowl) May 2, 2017

