Chez Reavie drills hole-in-one, threatens PGA Tour record

The world’s best players have been torching the Waialae Country Club in Honoulu all weekend, as Justin Thomas carded a 59 on Thursday and Kevin Kisner nearly matched that score on Saturday, but Chez Reavie is on the verge of accomplishing something even more historic.

Reavie began his final round well out of contention in 48th place and teed off at the 10th hole to start the day. Nine holes later, his name was just below Justin Thomas’ on the leaderboard.

Reavie carded five birdies and an ace at the par-3 17th over his first nine holes to get to seven-under par for the round.

🚨ACE ALERT🚨 Chez Reavie is going LOW today at Waialae. pic.twitter.com/TdcnKJzcLD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 15, 2017

He carried the momentum onto the front nine and birdied the second and third holes to get to 9-under on the round and 16-under in total, five shots behind Thomas.

8-under thru 11 holes. Chez Reavie could be onto something special … #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/lRjgATlRKO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 15, 2017

A total of seven players have shot sub-60 rounds in PGA Tour history, and Jim Furyk’s 58 is the PGA Tour’s record-low score.