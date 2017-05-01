Cameron Smith, Jonas Blixt prevail in playoff to win inaugural Zurich Classic team event

Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt had to endure a lengthy weather delay on Sunday and get back to work early on Monday, but it was worth the wait.

Smith and Blixt won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans when they beat Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown on the fourth hole of their sudden-death playoff on Monday at TPC Louisiana. Smith made a short birdie putt on the par-5 18th to end the playoff. The teams pushed on the first three playoff holes, making pars on the 18th twice and the par-3 9th once.

The teams advanced to a playoff thanks to Kisner's 72nd-hole heroics with daylight fading on Sunday evening. After storms suspended final-round play for more than six hours, Blixt and Smith took a one-stroke lead over Kisner and Brown when Blixt birdied the 17th hole in the best ball format. (The team event format was alternate shot in Rounds 1 and 3 and best ball in Rounds 2 and 4, including the playoff.) It looked all but over on the par-5 18th when Smith nestled his eagle chip close to the cup, ensuring a tap-in birdie. Kisner and Brown's only chance was to make eagle and force a playoff, and that's what Kisner did from 31 yards off the green.

The chip gave Kisner and Brown the brief lead at 27 under until Smith knocked in his short birdie putt to match them and force the Monday matchup.

The final four were the only players who returned to the course on Monday. Kelly Kraft and Kevin Tway tied for third at 23 under, and Texans Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer were fourth at 22 under.

