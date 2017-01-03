Bubba Watson switches to pink and green golf balls for 2017 season

Bubba Watson revealed on Twitter that he’s signed a deal with Korean golf ball maker Volvik, which makes high-performance colored golf balls, and he’s set to become the first player in PGA Tour history to use a pink golf ball in competition.

Watson previously played with Titleist’s Pro V1x ball last season, and he keeps a pink driver in his bag.

Via Volvik:

“Watson is set to choose from three different color Volvik golf balls, starting with their pink, pearl blue/white and green versions of their S4 4-piece, 105-compression golf ball.

“I was naturally intrigued by the colors Volvik offers,” said Watson. “Then I started testing the ball and saw what I could do with it. It does everything I want it to: go high, go low, curve, spin and it has the distance I’m looking for. “

Watson will start playing Volvik balls at this week’s Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, and should have the green balls in his bag by February.

Volvik already sponsors a number of LPGA players, including Se Ri Pak, Pornanong Phatlum and Mi Hyang Lee.