Bubba Watson switches to pink and green golf balls for 2017 season
Bubba Watson revealed on Twitter that he’s signed a deal with Korean golf ball maker Volvik, which makes high-performance colored golf balls, and he’s set to become the first player in PGA Tour history to use a pink golf ball in competition.
New year, new ball! Pumped to tee it up with @VolvikUSA! #ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/IQFAYMTnxS
— bubba watson (@bubbawatson) January 3, 2017
Watson previously played with Titleist’s Pro V1x ball last season, and he keeps a pink driver in his bag.
Via Volvik:
“Watson is set to choose from three different color Volvik golf balls, starting with their pink, pearl blue/white and green versions of their S4 4-piece, 105-compression golf ball.
“I was naturally intrigued by the colors Volvik offers,” said Watson. “Then I started testing the ball and saw what I could do with it. It does everything I want it to: go high, go low, curve, spin and it has the distance I’m looking for. “
Watson will start playing Volvik balls at this week’s Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, and should have the green balls in his bag by February.
Volvik already sponsors a number of LPGA players, including Se Ri Pak, Pornanong Phatlum and Mi Hyang Lee.