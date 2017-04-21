Branden Grace leads Texas Open by 1 (Apr 20, 2017)

Will MacKenzie watches an approach shot during the first round of the Texas Open golf tournament at TPC San Antonio Oaks Course on Thursday, April 20, 2017, in San Antonio. (Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) South African Branden Grace had a 6-under 66 and leads by a stroke after the opening round of the Valero Texas Open on Thursday.

Grace had a season-best 11th-place finish last week in defense of his RBC Heritage title. He leads the 5-under 67s of Steven Alker, Stewart Cink, John Huh and Will MacKenzie at TPC San Antonio. Alker, a journeyman New Zealander who played in the final group of the day, birdied the final three holes.

There are 13 players packed two shots back at 4 under. That includes 2010 U.S. Open champion Graham McDowell and 2016 U.S. Ryder Cup member Brooks Koepka.