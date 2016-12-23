Bill Murray Set to Open Caddyshack-Themed Sports Bar in Chicago

In his latest business venture, Bill Murray is bringing a Caddyshack-themed sports bar to the Windy City.

It’s not quite country club fare, but if you’re looking for a new sports bar in the Chicago area, then we’ve got some exciting news for you. According to a report in the Daily Herald, Bill Murray is set to open a new Caddyshack-themed restaurant in the Chicago suburbs, bringing all the excitement of Bushwood Country Club under one roof.

According to the report, Murray and his brothers have a verbal agreement to lease an 11,000-square-foot space inside the Crowne Plaza hotel in Rosemont, Illinois. That means easy access for tourists arriving at the nearby O’Hare International Airport, but the restaurant should also be a popular draw among locals, especially golf fans.

This will be the Murray brothers’ second sports bar. The first was the Murray Bros. Caddyshack in St. Augustine, opened at the famed World Golf Village in 2001. The menu includes such items as Crispy Potato Golf Balls, the Double Bogey Cheeseburger and the Divot, a brownie topped with ice cream, hot fudge and nuts.

Murray and his five brothers — Andy, Brian, Ed, Joel and John — were inducted into the Western Golf Association’s Caddie Hall of Fame last year. During the film’s development, Caddyshack writer Brian Doyle-Murray was inspired by the brothers’ experiences growing up caddying at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka, around 45 minutes away from the Rosemont Crowne Plaza.

According to the report, the Murrays were initially looking to open the restaurant in Rosemont’s entertainment district but were told there was a shortage of space, which led to the Crowne Plaza location. Construction has yet to begin.

This is an awesome development for golf fans and comedy buffs alike. A bite to eat and a cold beer at a Caddyshack-themed establishment sounds like a great way to unwind after a long day on the course, and even non-golfers should relish the chance to “Eat, Drink and Be Murray” amongst memorabilia from one of the funniest movies of the last few decades.

All in all, it’s great to see the Murray brothers take their restaurant concept to the Windy City. Let’s just hope that their second sports bar goes over better than Caddyshack II.

