Augusta National remains a sight to be seen

AUGUSTA, Ga. — There are golf tournaments and then there is the Masters. We can try and paint a different picture but the idea of going to Augusta National for a day is something that any golf fan, sports fan and nature fan can agree is a bucket list item.

Even for people that have gone to multiple Masters, nothing can replicate that first view of the clubhouse, the first fairway and the walk toward Amen Corner, and for the first time on Thursday, experienced that with someone who has never been.

In sports, there aren’t a lot of things you have to do. A playoff game at Lambeau, a Carolina-Duke game at Cameron and if you’re extremely lucky, a centre-court experience at Wimbledon rank near the top of the list. Nothing, though, is near that first walk around Augusta National.

My sister is a single mom who pays too much attention to sports just to keep up with conversations between my father and I. She has tennis practice and robotics classes and PTA to attend, but she also can casually talk about how Brooks Koepka has underachieved in majors and what to make of Jordan Spieth’s opening round. She’s sports smart to a fault at times considering her busy schedule, but she loves it as much as anyone and during the first round, had a chance to follow her brother around the most sacred land in all of sports.

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Seeing Augusta National is one thing. Seeing it through the lens of a best friend is something totally different.

“This grass!” is an exclamation you expect to hear. The place is remarkable. Polished, perfected and paradisiacal, walking Augusta with someone new reminds you of the joy it brings the lightest of golf fans.

Not having a phone can be a bummer when you’re trying to meet up with other people or hoping to find out how Spieth finished, but it also allows you the rare opportunity in 2017 to be surprised. Surprised by scores, updates and the always-entertaining scoreboard change (Augusta National still rocks the old-school scoreboards that are manually changed).

The lack of cell phones around the property means we all have to do something that seems almost uncomfortable in this technological era: Talk to strangers, seat-mates, officials and friends. The conversations around Augusta fill the air much like the winds that whipped players around the golf course. People are forced to simply sit back and relax, knowing that the only thing that can disrupt the day is a five-minute concession line.

For anyone attending a first Masters, a roll around Amen Corner is the first thing to do. The 12th hole is polished to a fault; the 13th is the best golf hole on the planet, and the buzz around that stretch is something to embrace. Nothing feels like the grandstands near the 11th green, with views of the 12th and a slight chance of catching tee shots on 13.

Spieth came through, playing the 12th for the first time since the last time, and after finding the green the patrons gave extra umph with their congratulations. Phil Mickelson made a bogey on the 11th and the fans immediately picked him up before his tee shot on the par-3.

The trees speak of history, the patrons speak of past visits, and the players lean on that hopeful idea that this year will be the year. Sitting in the grandstands at 16 and seeing player after player trying to hit a slope that everybody knows is there is exactly why it’s so special.

And being out there around a group of people that have never experienced this place is a reminder even to the most negative of media members that Augusta National and the Masters is one-of-a-kind.

Now if only I can convince everyone how great the pimento cheese sandwich really is.