Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston spoofs Tiger Woods’ Mac Daddy Santa photo

A few days before Christmas, Tiger Woods revealed to the world that he has a special tradition with his kids called “Mac Daddy Santa.” The photo Woods shared immediately went viral, for obvious reasons.

Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016

English golfer Andrew Johnston – who is headed to the PGA Tour in 2017 – played his own version of “Mac Beef Santa” with his mates.

Xmas tradition that my mates love. Mac beef santa has arrived – AJ A photo posted by Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@beefgolf) on Dec 23, 2016 at 4:04pm PST

If you’re not familiar with Beef yet, he’s likely going to become one of the most popular golfers in the United States once he starts playing here weekly.