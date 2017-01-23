Amateur golfer hits perfect ace to win a car, doesn’t even realize it

Dave Colby had himself quite the weekend at the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge. Not only did Colby win the net amateur title by six strokes at the PGA event, but he also hit a beautiful ace and took home a brand new car as a result. That, my friends, is not a bad haul.

Colby’s hole-in-one came in his final round on Sunday, when he found the pin from the tee box on the par-3 17th hole. Arguably the best part of the highlight (aside from Colby’s vibrant pants and golf ball) is the fact that he didn’t even realize he had struck an ace until the crowd alerted him of his achievement. If you’re going to hit an absolutely perfect shot, you may as well watch it all the way down, Dave!

Then again, this guy is no stranger to hitting perfect shots. According to Colby, that was his ninth career ace.

While Colby’s shot was the most noteworthy of the weekend, it’s worth pointing out that one Roger Clemens had an absolutely gorgeous shot that nearly landed him an eagle.