Sunday tee times for every Masters contender

The Masters leaderboard is loaded with some of the biggest names in golf, including two men who may be the best players not to have won a major in Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler.

Television coverage of the final round of the Masters will begin at 2:00 pm. ET.

You can stream some of the action before that online via Masters.com, with featured group coverage starting at 10:30 a.m. ET, the Amen Corner stream starting at 12:00 p.m., and Holes 15 and 16 starting at 12:30 p.m.

Here are the Sunday tee times for every player near the top of the leaderboard. All times listed are ET.