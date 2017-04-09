Sergio’s streak, Spieth’s comeback and 11 other reasons Sunday at the Masters will be a thrill

Expect anything different? Moving day at the Masters resulted in a wonderful jumble, setting up a wide-open Sunday that'll begin with some of the sport's biggest names on top of the leaderboard and in contention for the green jacket. Here are 13 stats, figures, numbers and notes that should have you tuning in for what could be a back-nine sprint to the 2017 Masters.
1
It's been 121 years since a player won a major in which he trailed by 10 shots after the first round. Jordan Spieth was at +3 after Thursday's round, in a tie for 41st place and trailing Charley Hoffman's -7 by 10 shots. The only other golfer to come back from double-digits after round one to win: Harry Vardon at the 1896 Britsh Open.
2
Perennial bridesmaid Sergio Garcia is tied for the lead at -6. He'll be playing in the final group on Sunday, which would have been the 60th birthday of his idol, the late Spanish golfing legend Seve Ballesteros.
Michael MadridMichael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
3
Garcia's 73 majors without a title is the second-longest drought in the sport. Lee Westwood (-1) has played in two more majors than Sergio. Overall, only Jay Haas started more majors (84) without getting a victory.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
4
Some predictive (?) stats for the final round?
Every champion since 1990 was inside the top 5.
Good news: Justin Rose (-6, T1), Sergio Garcia (-6, T1), Rickie Fowler (-5, 3rd), Jordan Spieth (-4, T4), Ryan Moore (-4, T4), Charley Hoffman (-4, T4).
Of the last 30 champions, 27 were within three shots of the lead:
Good news: The group above plus Adam Scott (-3, T7)
In the history of the tournament, 58 of 80 winners (73%) were in first or second.
Good news: Rose and Sergio
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
5
No player in Masters history has ever won the tournament after carding a quadruple bogey on any hole. Jordan Spieth had a 9 on the 15th hole of the first round yet currently sits two shots off the pace. He's been eight-under since that hole. It was a quad, of course, that did in Spieth last year when he appeared to be cruising to back-to-back green jackets.
Michael MadridMichael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
6
Spieth parred No. 15 on Friday and then birdied it on Saturday. That means he took as many shots to get in on Thursday as he did on Friday and Saturday combined.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
7
Prior to Saturday, Sergio Garcia had never scored in the 60s on a Saturday at Augusta. His average of 74.5 shots in the third round was the highest of any player in the past 25 years.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
8
There was a three-way tie atop the lead when the leaders got to the 16th green. Only once in Masters history (1950) had there ever been that kind of logjam headed into Sunday. But Hoffman hit one in the drink off the tee and then two-putted for a double to fall off the pace.
Rob SchumacherRob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
9
Spieth was also trying to become the first player in history to ever be in the final pairing of four straight Masters. He missed out by those two shots. As this is only Spieth's fourth Masters, that means it's the first time he's not teeing off last on Sunday.
Michael MadridMichael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
10
More Spieth (what, he's good?): At age 23, he'd be the youngest three-time major champion since Jack Nicklaus. (Tiger was 24 years and 6 months when he won his third at the 2000 U.S. Open. Spieth is 23 years and 9 months.)
Rob SchumacherRob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
11
Poor Charley Hoffman. The affable 40-year-old with four PGA wins is two shots back and playing well enough to be a spoiler for, well, just everybody in the top 7, each of whom has a great Masters narrative at work. Sergio (we've discussed it); Rickie Fowler (same thing, for a lot less time); Justin Rose (one of the sport's most consistent stars gets his breakthrough second major); Spieth (second green jacket at age 23 and bouncing back from his 2016 collapse); and Adam Scott (overcomes putting woes to win his second green jacket).
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
12
Stewart Hagestad is the current low amateur, having shot a one-over 73 on Saturday. He's currently +5, four ahead of the only other amateur to make the cut, Curtis Luck. Hagestad qualified for the Masters by winning the U.S. Mid-Amateur. None of those players had ever played the weekend. Even better: Hagestad, 25, has worked as a financial analyst for the last year after graduating from USC, where he played sparingly. He plans to stay an amateur and his goal is to make the Walker Cup team. Low amateur is always a big deal at the majors but it's especially cool at the Masters. Besides the TV host, reigning champ and new champ, the winning amateur is the only other person on camera in Butler Cabin for the awarding of the green jacket.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
13
The final two pairings (Jordan Spieth/Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose/Sergio Garcia) feature four of the top 14 players in the world, a two-time major champion, a former U.S. Open and Olympic champion and two of the three best players to have never won a major. Not too bad for the greatest Sunday in golf.