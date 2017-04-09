Sergio’s streak, Spieth’s comeback and 11 other reasons Sunday at the Masters will be a thrill

Some predictive (?) stats for the final round?

Every champion since 1990 was inside the top 5.

Good news: Justin Rose (-6, T1), Sergio Garcia (-6, T1), Rickie Fowler (-5, 3rd), Jordan Spieth (-4, T4), Ryan Moore (-4, T4), Charley Hoffman (-4, T4).

Of the last 30 champions, 27 were within three shots of the lead:

Good news: The group above plus Adam Scott (-3, T7)

In the history of the tournament, 58 of 80 winners (73%) were in first or second.

Good news: Rose and Sergio