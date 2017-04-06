A year after despair, everything is breaking perfectly for Jordan Spieth at the Masters

Just a year after Jordan Spieth tossed away a chance at repeating at the Masters with a quadruple bogey on the 12th hole of the final round at Augusta – after sending two balls into the drink – Spieth looks primed to make a return to the top of the leaderboard and grab another green jacket.
And it’s not just because Dustin Johnson hurt himself falling down the stairs.
Before we get to Johnson and why Spieth should fare so well this weekend, it’s worth looking at last year’s debacle … and how Spieth is trying to deal with it. It was really a disaster, that 12th hole, the stuff of golfer’s very worst nightmares. Spieth entered the back 9 with a five-shot lead, bogeyed 10 and 11, and with his confidence visibly shaken, put one ball into the water on that par 3 12th … and then another.
It was a heartbreaking moment, watching the color drain from Spieth’s face. Any amateur golfer has been there. There was instant empathy. We’d all known that feeling, that hopelessness, that deep despair that your swing had left you at the very moment you needed it most, all confidence gone, all hope gone. It was the type of hole that causes some amateurs to quit the game. It was the type of hole that some pros never recover from.
This year, in his usual calculated, thoughtful way, Spieth is trying to confront that despair head on. On the course during practice this week, Spieth knocked his tee shot on the 12th stiff, then turned to the gallery of media in attendance and made a joke about needing that shot a year ago. The crowd erupted in laughter, almost too hard, as if they were all trying to get over it, to give Spieth that lift he needed. He was looking that 12th hole in the eye and trying to find the humor in it.
When reporters asked him question after question after question about that 12th hole last year (poor Danny Willett, last year’s champion, must have to remind people he actually won the tournament and was not handed it by a broken Spieth), the young Texan answered the questions the best he could, even though it’s clear he’s trying to move on.
“I believe that certainly you don't want to hold stuff in,” Spieth said. “I would be crazy. But I also have to hold back a lot here because of how things can be and that's no offense to you (the media) whatsoever. It's just strictly the nature of what I think is appropriate in moving on and lifting up when you're on a low, staying up when you're high and that's what you're looking for in those therapeutic experiences.”
That is the balance Spieth must find this week: The need to not shy away from that 12th hole, to not let it linger in the back of his mind, but also to not let it define the week either. He has a lot of golf strokes to hit this weekend, and if he loses that focus or confidence for a second, he’ll be doomed.
He seems to be thinking about it the right way, however. And this tournament seems to be breaking for him.
This is partly because two of his biggest competitors – Dustin Johnson and Jason Day – enter the tournament reeling. Johnson from a back injury he says he sustained from falling down a set of stairs, and Day because he just hasn’t been playing that well of late. In this new post-Tiger Woods world, of course, anyone can win on any day, but having two of the best golfers in the world enter the tournament either injured or off his game is a huge help.
The other thing breaking Spieth’s way is the unruly state of the weather and course entering this weekend. While it’s hard to say that gusting winds and a wet course will “benefit” anyone (and who knows how the weather will change from morning to afternoon, which could affect his chances), Spieth has shown a unique ability throughout his career to buckle down and play brilliant golf in really hard conditions. While other golfers hit the ball farther, putt better, have better irons, Spieth has built his all-around game on doing everything pretty well, and then having the focus and resolve to keep his score low.
Watching he and caddie Michael Greller work through a course is almost like watching two mathematicians at work … they evaluate a problem, and then try to find the most elegant and simple solution. They discuss, evaluate, ponder, argue gently, and then come to a conclusion based on the available data. For many golfers, this level of discourse and thought could get old after like 3 holes, but for Spieth, he seems to truly enjoy it. This focus keeps him out of trouble, but it also might be the key to him getting over that nightmare 12th hole.
A year ago, he was a man alone, trying to find his swing. This year, he’ll be back with his caddie, as part of his team (note Spieth always tries to use the word “we” in his interviews, when talking about his golfing), ready to look at the difficult problem of Augusta and, with that group, solve it. I like their chances.