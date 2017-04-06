A year after despair, everything is breaking perfectly for Jordan Spieth at the Masters

“I believe that certainly you don't want to hold stuff in,” Spieth said. “I would be crazy. But I also have to hold back a lot here because of how things can be and that's no offense to you (the media) whatsoever. It's just strictly the nature of what I think is appropriate in moving on and lifting up when you're on a low, staying up when you're high and that's what you're looking for in those therapeutic experiences.”

That is the balance Spieth must find this week: The need to not shy away from that 12th hole, to not let it linger in the back of his mind, but also to not let it define the week either. He has a lot of golf strokes to hit this weekend, and if he loses that focus or confidence for a second, he’ll be doomed.

He seems to be thinking about it the right way, however. And this tournament seems to be breaking for him.