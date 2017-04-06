The first round of the Masters at Augusta National in pictures

The storms had blown over and the skies were clear for the first round of the 81st Masters Thursday at Augusta National.  

The tournament began with a moment of silence for four-time Masters champ Arnold Palmer, who passed away last September, and a green jacket was laid out in his honor before the competition began. 

Here are some more images from the first day of the "tradition unlike any other." 

 

Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus wipe away tears in honor of the late Arnold Palmer. 

Jack Nicklaus raises his cap to the sky in honor of Arnold Palmer before hitting his ceremonial tee shot. 

Arnold Palmer commemorative head covers in Thomas Pieters' bag.

Jason Day

Phil Mickelson celebrates his eagle on the 2nd hole. 

Everyone who came to Augusta National on Thursday was given buttons to honor the late Arnold Palmer. 

Matthew Fitzpatrick reads his yardage book as his caddie Jamie Lane reads the green of the 2nd hole. 

Martin Kaymer after holing out a shot from the 2nd fairway for eagle. 

World No. 1 and odds-on Masters favorite Dustin Johnson walked off the first tee box before hitting a shot and returned to the clubhouse, where he eventually withdrew after apparently sustaining back injuries from a fall Wednesday. 

Dustin Johnson's name is removed from a sign on the 1st teeafter his withdrawal. 

Jordan Spieth hits his tee shot on the 7th. 

Gusts of wind blows sand out of the bunker as Charley Hoffman is on the 2nd green. 

A course worker adjusts the leaderboard on the 17th hole. 

