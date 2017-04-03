Tiger Woods leads chorus of golfers outraged over TV viewer robbing Lexi Thompson of win

The ANA Inspiration had a bizarre ending on Sunday when, during the final round, tournament leader Lexi Thompson was informed by an LPGA rules official that a TV viewer had emailed in an apparent rules violation that had happened the day before. A close-up camera angle showed Thompson appear to inadvertantly misplace her ball on a tap-in. Thompson was deducted four strokes in the middle of the round, two for the infringement and two for signing an incorrect scorecard the day before.

Thompson, playing through tears, managed to finish her round in a tie for first place, but lost in the playoff to So-yeon Ryu. Despite that, Thompson remained on the course signing autographs for an hour, then later thanked fans for their support on her Instagram.

While she didn't outwardly show her rage, other pro (and amateur) golfers sure did, led by Tiger Woods.