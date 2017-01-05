2017 PGA Tour season preview roundtable

Who will be the 2017 Player of the Year?

Shane Bacon: Dustin Johnson. I think a lot of people are going to go with Rory here, but 2017 seems a little too 2015-y to me. Rory coming in off an incredibly hot end to the previous season and everyone is convinced it will carry over. Dustin continues to improve and that's a scary thing at some of these major venues in '17.

Chris Chase: Rory McIlroy. What, you thought I was going to say Russell Knox? Rory has been back in form since before last year's Masters, racking up more top-10 finishes than not. This is the year Rory will break through the quagmire at the top to firmly establish himself as the best of the game.

Nate Scott: Rory McIlroy. I flipped and flopped between McIlroy and Jason Day, but settled on McIlroy due to concerns with Day's ailing back and reports that he'll be shortening his swing this year. McIlroy's coming into the year healthy, playing with new clubs and eager to get back to the world No. 1 spot.

Nick Schwartz: Rory McIlroy. When he's at his best, very few can touch Rory. He'll have to navigate club changes due to Nike's depature, but he has plenty of time to settle in before Augusta.

