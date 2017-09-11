Jerry Craig takes over developmental football league

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) Major League Football said Saturday that Jerry Craig has committed to become majority shareholder and president/CEO of the developmental league set to begin play next spring.

Craig is president and CEO of Compass Creek Capital in Huntington Beach. His wife, Kris Craig, a Compass Creek co-owner and MLF partner, will serve as chief marketing officer.

Originally set to open play last spring, MLF postponed its debut when a major investor backed out.