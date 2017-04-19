Wei-Yin Chen credits changeup, catcher A.J. Ellis for hitless start

Miami Marlins left-hander Wei-Yin Chen says his command of his changeup and a great gameplan from catcher A.J. Ellis were key factors in his start.

